Video: U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Freighter Captain Off Maryland

Balsa-class freighter (file image courtesy Dowa Line) By The Maritime Executive 03-11-2020 05:44:24

On Thursday, a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a man off of a cargo ship about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

Crewmembers aboard the 7,800 dwt freighter Balsa 84, which was en route to the Delaware Bay area, contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay's command center at aabout 1020 hours and notified them that the 61-year-old Filipino captain was showing symptoms of a possible heart attack.

Watchstanders launched an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City to assist. Once on scene, the crew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transported him to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

"We are glad that they contacted us as soon as possible," said Petty Officer 1st Class Will Lengyel, the watchstander during the case. "The speedy notification helped us quickly get the captain the level of care he needed."

The 2011-built Balsa 84 is a Panamanian-flagged freighter owned by a Hong Kong-based firm. As of Thursday evening, her AIS signal showed her entering Delaware Bay and headed for an anchorage.