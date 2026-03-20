Video: One Survivor of Latest U.S. Strike on Suspected Drug Smuggling Boat



U.S. Southern Command is confirming a new strike on a suspected drug smuggling boat while saying it believed three individuals survived the strike. News of the latest strike came just a day after the Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Marine General Francis Donovan, who is said to have directed yesterday’s strike, told a U.S. Senate hearing that they would be shifting tactics.

The report said intelligence confirmed a low-profile vessel transiting along what were termed “known narco-trafficking routes.”

Few details were released other than the traditional sensational video posted to social media. The strike reportedly took place in the Eastern Pacific on March 19, with three individuals surviving the attack. SouthCom did not say if there were more individuals aboard the boat or if anyone had died in the strike. It said the U.S. Coast Guard was immediately notified to activate a search and rescue system for the survivors.

The U.S. Coast Guard later reported that it recovered two bodies and one survivor. The individual, along with the bodies of two others, was handed over to the Costa Rican Coast Guard, according to a U.S. spokesperson

On March 19, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting… pic.twitter.com/iK04PghbTM — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 20, 2026

Exact counts vary on the number of strikes and people killed since the Trump administration started the campaign last September. Numbers vary between a total of 40 and 45 strikes, with between 140 and 157 people reported killed. There have been a few previous reports of survivors, but the few people who were rescued were sent back to South American countries. The U.S. has yet to arrest any of the people and put them on trial.

Donovan, who is said to have directed the strike, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the military is pivoting to a comprehensive campaign to target and dismantle drug trafficking organizations, rather than individual boats. He said, “Looking forward, senator — the boat strikes aren’t the answer.”

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The Trump administration has been calling the boats “narco-terrorists” and asserting they are operated by “designated terrorist organizations.” Critics of the efforts, however, have questioned the legal authority for the strikes. It has been pointed out that the Coast Guard previously had success in capturing the boats and arresting the operators.

Donovan did not say when the military might pivot to a new strategy. He also did not discuss the details of the efforts and whether they would continue the efforts to strike boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

