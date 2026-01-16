Video: Shadow Tanker Attacked by Ukraine Refloated After 12 Days Aground

Turkish officials reported they have finally been able after 12 days to refloat a grounded shadow fleet tanker. The ship was pulled from the rocks near Bozcaada, south of the Canakkale Strait.

The ship named Qendil and reporting registry in Qatar has been operating for the past three years in the shadow fleet, making frequent trips between the Russian oil terminals near St. Petersburg and India. It was during the return from one of those trips that the tanker was attacked by Ukraine in the Mediterranean. The long-range drone attack struck the ship south of Crete, more than 2,000 km (1,250 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine claimed to have heavily damaged the vessel, but it continued operating under its own power after making a sharp turn heading toward Greece. The ship made it to Aliaga, Turkey, and then, around December 30, anchored in a position near the Canakkale Strait. It was reportedly bound for the repair facilities at Yalova, Turkey.

Bozcaada'da karaya oturan QENDIL isimli 249 m boyundaki tanker, NENE HATUN Acil Müdahale Gemimiz, GEM? KURTARAN, KURTARMA-16 ve KURTARMA-17 Römorkörlerimiz ile KEGM-6 ve KEGM-8 Botumuz refakatinde; kurtarma uzmanlar?m?z?n koordinasyonunda bulundu?u yerden kurtar?larak yüzdürüldü.

On January 4, it was spotted drifting reportedly in a strong storm, high waves, and wind. It came to rest aground about 100 meters offshore along the rocky coast. Turkey’s maritime safety agency, KEGM, responded and reported the ship was in ballast condition and there was no pollution.

There had been several attempts to reposition the vessel. Today, KEGM reports that three tugs, along with its emergency response vessel and two KEGM boats, undertook the effort. The 249-meter (817-foot) tanker was finally refloated. The video shows the ship being moved to a more secure location.

The ship, which was built in 2006, has been under sanctions from the UK since February 2025 and the EU in July 2025. It is an Aframax tanker (115,338 dwt) with the databases listing its owners in India. The ship is reported to have had three names in 2025 and been flag-hopping. It currently lists its flag as Oman, but earlier this year was listing Palau, Guinea-Bissau, and Djibouti.