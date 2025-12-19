Video: Ukraine Claims First Strike in the Mediterranean on Shadow Tanker



The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is continuing its Deep Strike Special Operations, reporting it struck a shadow fleet oil tanker in the Mediterranean. The vessel is reporting a position south of Crete, which would be more than 2,000 km (1,250 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine’s SBU released a video reporting that it used multiple airborne drones to attack the tanker currently operating under the name of Qendil. The video appears to show several strikes midship on the tanker, which was reported to be empty. Ukraine is claiming “critical damage” to the vessel, saying it has been taken out of service. The vessel’s AIS signal shows it is underway at a speed of approximately 10 knots.

Ukrainian media is reporting that Russian sources are claiming that two crewmembers were killed in the attack and that seven people were wounded. These reports have not been verified.

At least 10th tanker attacked in the Mediterranean in the past year ????



In the past hour, #Oman-flagged sanctioned Crude #Oil Tanker MT QENDIL (IMO 9310525) was attacked in the #Mediterranean with multiple #drones.



MT QENDIL is listed under #EU/#UK sanctions and associated with… pic.twitter.com/PC4Oo5AnKV — Martin Kelly (@_MartinKelly_) December 19, 2025

Ukraine called the ship a legitimate target, saying it was in “neutral waters of the Mediterranean.” They said the ship was targeted because it was circumventing sanctions and was used to earn money for Russia.

AIS signals show the tanker departed India at the beginning of the month. It had been showing the Russian oil terminal at Ust-Luga as its destination, but that was later switched to Turkey.

The ship, which was built in 2006, was sanctioned by the UK in February 2025 and the EU in July 2025. It is an Aframax tanker (115,338 dwt) with the databases listing its owners in India. The ship is reported to have had three names in 2025 and been flag-hopping. It currently lists its flag as Oman, but earlier this year was listing Palau, Guinea-Bissau, and Djibouti.

This is the latest in a series of long-range attacks Ukraine has been staging, focusing on the Russian energy industry. It has taken credit for three drone attacks on shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea. Another tanker was heavily damaged off Senegal. In addition, Ukraine has claimed at least three long-range attacks on oil platforms in the Caspian Sea and an attack on the inland port of Rostov-on-Don.

