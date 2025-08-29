Video: Russia Damages Ukrainian Spy Ship in First Naval Drone Attack

The Ministry of Defense of Russia released a video and announced it had successfully attacked a Ukrainian surveillance vessel in what reports say is its first successful naval drone attack. Ukraine’s Navy confirmed an attack, reporting the death toll has risen to two sailors, while others are missing or injured.

Neither side released extensive details, but reports are identifying the vessel as the Simferopol, a reconnaissance vessel built in Ukraine in 2019 based on a trawler. The vessel is 1,220 tons displacement and about 55 meters (180 feet) in length and was designed for 29 crew. It was outfitted with electronic intelligence and surveillance equipment in support of the Ukrainian Navy’s operations.

The vessel was reported to be operating in the Danube Delta region when it was struck on August 28. Russia’s statement claimed the vessel was sunk, but a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy today on television said they could not confirm that the vessel had sunk.

???????? UKRAINIAN WARSHIP SUNK: Russian drone boat strikes in Danube estuary



A fast Russian unmanned boat obliterated the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube delta, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. pic.twitter.com/nlEAIhL2KM — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 28, 2025

?? This footage captures the moment a Russian Uncrewed Surface Vessel attacked the Ukrainian medium reconnaissance Laguna-class ship “Simferopol” at the mouth of the Danube River. pic.twitter.com/xFiP97QgLk — Vanguard Intel Group ???? (@vanguardintel) August 28, 2025

Ukraine initially confirmed one death, but today raised the death count to two sailors while saying a search and rescue mission was proceeding. They declined to say how many sailors are missing or injured, with the spokesperson emphasizing that most of the sailors were safe.

They said the Russian naval drones were known and that there had been attempts in the past to deploy them in the Black Sea. This was the first known successful attack using the naval drones.

Ukraine has successfully deployed a range of naval and aerial drones during the campaign, inflicting a range of losses on the Russian Navy and support vessels. Yesterday, Ukraine claimed that it had successfully attacked a Russian naval vessel deep inside Crimea in what was being described as a bold attack far behind enemy lines.

Last month, a Ukrainian dredger working in the Danube reportedly struck a mine, killing three crewmembers. The canal connecting to the Danube was closed for weeks before it reopened.