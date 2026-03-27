Video: Philippines Calls “Close Encounter” With Chinese Navy an Escalation



The Armed Forces of the Philippines released a new video reporting its second “close encounter” this month with a Chinese vessel in the ongoing disputes over the shoals in the South China Sea/West Philippine Sea. Noting that this was the first time in a while that the incident involved the Chinese Navy, the Philippines' military is calling it an “escalation” of the tensions.

The report indicates the Chinese warship, 532 Missile Frigate, came within five to eight meters (16 to 26 feet) of the BRP Benguet. A spokesperson for the Western Command (WESCOM) called it an “extremely close distance for vessels at sea.” Rear Admiral Roy Vicent Trinidad asserted that it was intentional and not an accident while calling the actions unsafe.

The Philippine Navy vessel, they asserted, was on a routine patrol in the Spratly Islands. It was near the island that the Philippines calls Pag-asa Island (Thitu Island) when the encounter took place. Trinidad said it was what they termed a “nudging” since both vessels were traveling in the same direction. They asserted that the Chinese vessel closed in and passed alongside to steer the BRP Benguet off course.

They said the Philippine vessel was able to avoid a potential collision due to the skilled seamanship of the crew. No one was injured, and the vessels did not make contact.

Most of the encounters they pointed out are with civilian Chinese ships, frequently from the Coast Guard. They noted it is rarer to have a direct encounter with the Chinese Navy.

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It was the second incident this month that Philippine authorities highlighted. They said on March 6 that a Chinese vessel had also approached another patrolling Philippine vessel and aimed its fire control radar at the ship.

This latest incident came as the Philippines and France signed a new military pact. They called it a visiting forces agreement, saying it would be used for joint military training. The Philippines said it came during a discussion with its French counterparts on regional security issues. They said the new agreement would “greatly bolster bilateral cooperation.”

