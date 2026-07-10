USS Abraham Lincoln Sets Record of Over 210 Consecutive Days at Sea

With no end in sight to the conflict in the Middle East, the Nimitz-class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is now setting a daily record for the longest continuous time at sea during a deployment. The supercarrier officially hit the mark at the beginning of the week. It is the second time carriers have set new marks during the Middle East conflict, with the USS Gerald R. Ford setting the mark for the longest deployment during her time supporting Operation Epic Furry.

Concerns are being raised about the physical and mental well-being of the more than 5,000 sailors and airmen aboard the carrier. Abraham Lincoln, which has been in the thick of the fight since it arrived in the Middle East at the end of January. Iran has repeatedly claimed attacks, damage, or even to have sunk the carrier.

Despite their claims of having chased the carrier from the region or further out to sea, observers studying satellite images believe they detected the carrier currently in the southern portion of the Gulf of Oman. This aligns with the reports from Centcom that it is one of the vessels that staged the recent strikes on Iran.

BREAKING: The USS George H.W. Bush has reportedly been spotted today at 23.4968, 61.5699, just 162 km from the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman.



The reported sighting places both U.S. carriers in the same operational area, alongside an oiler and destroyer.

Dual-carrier… https://t.co/hRFqJVi499 pic.twitter.com/UCfXgAh8dU — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) July 10, 2026

The carrier departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, for what was reported to be a routine deployment to the US 7th Fleet. It was spotted in the South Pacific and the South China Sea on maneuvers. On December 11 and 12, the crew was given a brief break in Guam. That is the last reported port stop during this deployment.

Abraham Lincoln was ordered in early January to travel east through the Indian Ocean and to take up a position in the Middle East. Reports said she transited the Singapore Strait around January 19 and by the end of the month was reported in CENTCOM’s area of operation. The U.S. had not had a carrier in the Middle East since October 2025 after the fight with the Houthis had wound down.

USS Abraham Lincoln hit the 207-day-at-sea mark on Monday, July 6. Stars and Stripes reports that a carrier on normal deployment typically makes a port call every 30 to 45 days to give the crew R&R and time to resupply.

The previous record was 206 days, established by USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during the COVID-19 protocols. Previously, USS Theodore Roosevelt spent 160 consecutive days at sea after the terrorist attacks of September 2001.

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Last spring, the U.S. Navy was forced to refute reports of harsh conditions aboard Gerald R. Ford during her record-setting deployment. The carrier, which crossed the Atlantic four times, going to Europe on the initial leg of the deployment, to the Caribbean for operations off Venezuela, and then back to the Middle East, reportedly made nine port calls and averaged a port visit every 36 days.

Abraham Lincoln is operating alongside at least 20 US Navy ships in the Middle East, including the carrier USS George HW Bush. CENTCOM reports the U.S. has over 50,000 military personnel in the region. At the end of June, during the lull, the Navy staged a PhotEx show of force, gathering the two carriers and their escorts for images.

