USCG Resumes Monitoring of Chinese Research Vessels Entering the Arctic

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that it has again begun monitoring as Chinese research vessels entered the Bering Sea and transited through U.S. and international waters. Last year, the USCG also reported similar operations in response to what it said was a dramatic increase in Chinese activity in the region.

The Chinese research ship Xue Long transited north this week through the U.S. exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and over the U.S. extended continental shelf (i.e., continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles of shore) in the Bering Sea. Its declared destination was the Arctic, and the USCG also reported that it observed another China-flagged research vessel, the Xue Long 2, in the Bering Sea and transiting to the Arctic.

It was the first time in 2026 that the USCG observed Chinese vessels in the region. It followed a report from China that it had commenced for the second year a large expedition to the Arctic involving four research vessels. The Ministry of Natural Resources said this year’s expedition will advance on China’s earlier studies on the impacts of global climate change in the Arctic Ocean.

While foreign vessels are permitted to operate within the U.S. EEZ and over the U.S. extended continental shelf in accordance with international law, the Coast Guard remains vigilant to ensure their activities comply with established international law. In particular, conducting marine scientific research within the U.S. EEZ and/or on the U.S. extended continental shelf would require advance permission from the United States and subsequent sharing of information collected.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro was dispatched this week to monitor the Chinese vessels during their northbound transit. According to the Coast Guard command, this operation is designed to protect American sovereign rights, ensure consistency with international law, and position the Coast Guard to rapidly respond to any detected malign activity.

The Trump administration is responding to the increased activity in the Arctic by ordering a new fleet of Coast Guard Arctic patrol icebreakers. The first of the vessels is already under construction in Finland and will be followed by U.S.-built vessels tapping the expertise from Finnish partners.

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Canada’s Davie, along with Helsinki Shipyard, secured the contract for five vessels and is developing a yard in Texas. The other initial contracts went to Rauma Marine Constructions (for two hulls to be built in Finland) and Bollinger (for four hulls to be built to Rauma's design in Louisiana). The 11 Arctic Security Cutters are expected to begin delivery in 2028, with the program running until 2035.

The Coast Guard has already announced that it plans to station the first three vessels at homeports in Alaska. This is in addition to a homeport that it is developing in Juneau for the acquired icebreaker, rechristened USCG Storis.

