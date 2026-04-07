Ukraine to Prosecute Captain of Detained Cargo Ship for Trips to Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported it has conducted a further investigation into the captain of a cargo ship it detained last December. It is reporting that additional evidence has been found that the master entered the blocked seaports of occupied Crimea and exported cargoes.

The unidentified master, who is only reported as being a citizen of a Middle Eastern country, was detained in December 2025 along with his cargo ship while they were docked in Odesa loading a batch of steel pipes for export.

During searches of the ship, the SBU reports it found voyage plans, pilot cards, cartographic materials, and radio communication logs, which provided evidence of the entry into the ports of Crimea. Last December, it contended that the master and the ship had been in Sevastopol at least seven times for the export of agricultural products, including exporting almost 7,000 tons of grain in January 2021 to North Africa.

Now, it is further contending that evidence showed the same master had entered Kerch, also in Crimea, in late 2024. They report 2,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas was loaded for export to third countries. They are further alleging that the master had changed flags and turned off AIS transmissions.

Lloyd’s identified the ship last December as the Gladius (7,900 dwt), sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. Ukraine, however, contends the vessel is controlled by Russian interests.

It reports that the master is facing charges for entering and leaving the occupied ports, which are blocked by Ukraine and under sanctions limits for the European Union. The perpetrator, it says, faces up to five years in prison.

The SBU reports there were 16 other crewmembers, also Middle Eastern citizens, aboard the ship when it was detained. It does not say if those crewmembers have been released.

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In December, it said the seized ship would be turned over to ARMA (Ukraine’s asset management operation). ARMA has won court approvals in the past to auction off the assets seized, including several commercial vessels.



