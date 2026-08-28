Ukraine to Get 10 Boats from Sweden Along with Financial Aid

The Swedish government announced on Friday, August 28, that it is sending Ukraine 10 boats to aid in expanding its maritime capabilities. It came a day after Sweden announced more than $28 million in additional financial assistance aimed at further supporting Ukraine.

The Swedish Coast Guard was tasked with transferring a total of 10 boats to Ukraine. The announcement said they would consist of workboats and speedboats, handed over in their current condition. They said identifying details and equipment specific to Swedish government agencies, however, would be removed.

“Sweden is supporting Ukraine on a number of fronts and is now providing additional reinforcement to the country’s maritime capabilities,” said Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin. “Towing, demining, and transportation are all key capabilities that can now be further bolstered.”

Ukraine earlier this year accused Russia of attacking rescue boats, and others used to provide aid to commercial shipping.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine will receive all the boats, which will be used for waterborne specialist response services, including demining riverbeds. The Swedish Civil Defence and Resilience Agency will be responsible for transporting them for the handover to Ukraine.

The financial aid will be distributed to funds and initiatives that provide aid to Ukraine, and the aim primarily is to support the air defenses. They also said the package includes advanced air defense systems and ammunition, both of which are crucial to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

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The total package is approximately $28 million, with an additional approximately $14 million to a fund administered by NATO. It is used to make American defense material available to Ukraine.

Sweden reports it is the fifth time it has contributed to the NATO-administered fund. In total, Sweden reports contributing a total of $552 million.



