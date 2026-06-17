Ukraine Strikes Sanctioned Tanker in the Black Sea

Ukrainian forces are reporting that they struck a large crude oil tanker overnight in the Black Sea. The report appears to be confirmed as the AIS signal from the tanker Fina A (109,637 dwt) has been switched to “not under command.”

Few details were released on the attack other than the General Staff confirming the tanker had been struck. It said it was working to gather information on the extent of the damage.

The strike appears to be part of an ongoing effort by Ukraine to impact Russia’s oil exports and follows a series of similar attacks on tankers as well as terminals, storage, and refineries. Citing data from LSEG, Reuters reported Russia’s seaborne oil products exports were down 15 percent in the first half of June to about 3.3 million tonnes. Diesel exports from the Baltic port of Primorsk were down 18 percent after a series of Ukrainian strikes. Reuters cites comments from Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak referring to “unplanned refinery maintenance.”

The Fina A was sanctioned by the EU in May 2025 and the UK in July 2025 for its operations transporting Russian oil. The vessel’s AIS signal shows it was returning from India and due at Novorossiysk.

The ship, which is 245 meters (804 feet), reports it is registered in Equatorial Guinea and is under Russian classification. Its management and owners are listed in Antigua & Barbuda. Its last inspection was in May 2026, and Indian authorities listed eight deficiencies. Including issues with its auxiliary engine, fire detection, and working spaces.

The strike on the ship came as Ukraine’s General Staff was also reporting widespread attacks on Russian positions. They reported hitting a road bridge crossing the North Crimea Canal and another bridge near Voinka, in an effort to impede the movement of military equipment and personnel. Multiple command centers were struck, and ground control stations used for drone operations.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Top photo by Andy Ru - courtesy of VesselFinder