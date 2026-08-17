AD Ports Received Buyout Proposal from the Abu Dhabi Government

AD Ports Group, which has grown rapidly into one of the largest ports, logistics, and shipping groups, has received an offer from one of the government’s sovereign wealth funds to buy the remaining shares of the company. L’IMAD Holdings, through Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), will make a voluntary cash offer to take the company fully private at a valuation of approximately $8.6 billion, according to Reuters’ calculations.

ADQ, which already owns just over 75 percent of the outstanding shares, said the transaction would enable the company to continue to pursue its growth strategy. It said AD Ports would be able “to pursue its long-term strategic objectives more effectively” through the transaction.

AD Ports, formerly Abu Dhabi Ports, is a remarkable growth story powered by the financial strength of Abu Dhabi. The company was established just 20 years ago in 2006 to operate the Khalifa Port & Industrial Zone. The first ship arrived in the new port in 2010, and two years later the company officially inaugurated the port, which grew into one of the largest in the Middle East.

The company went public in 2022, and according to today’s statement, ADQ plans to offer a 95 percent premium to the original offering price in February 2022. It will offer approximately $1.70 per share for the remaining 25 percent of the company it does not own. That represents a premium of between 23 and 31 percent over the recent trading price.

At the end of last week, AD Ports reported its strongest quarterly results on record for the second quarter of 2026. Revenues were up 47 percent while EBITDA rose 49 percent. Management cited the strong performance of its Maritime & Shipping, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Logistics clusters. They said the results demonstrated the resilience of its diversified and integrated platform.

The start of the war in the Middle East presented strong challenges as it had to ramp up alternative multimodal trade routes and operations across the United Arab Emirates. It points to the efforts at reinforcing its regional feeder shipping service, as well as establishing alternative overland trade corridors from the group’s Fujairah Terminal at other capacity at Khor Fakkan port to Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Sharjah. It points to increased rail service and the addition of 400 trucks in the second quarter.

The company has been aggressive in its acquisitions and organized the company into clusters in maritime and shipping, ports, and free trade zones. It reports that in 2025 it handled 7.7 million TEU and 59.5 million tonnes of general cargo.

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AD Ports has emerged as a major operator of feeders. RoRo, offshore, and dry bulk through its acquisition of shipping interests and vessels. It recently announced the largest acquisition for the group, a Brazilian agri-bulk port terminal operator.

L’IMAD, Reuters highlights, is one of several Abu Dhabi wealth funds. It reports assets of $300 billion under management.

