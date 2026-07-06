Ukraine Strikes Russian Tankers, Ports, Refineries in Overnight Barrage

Ukraine launched one of its largest coordinated attacks, coordinated by multiple units and hitting targets across Russia, as it continues to target Russia’s energy industry. In addition to hitting ports, two tankers, and refineries, Ukraine, for the first time, triggered air raid sirens in Chelyabinsk, more than 1,000 miles inside Russia.

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they had played a key role in the attack. He reported that on the night of July 6, they struck 47 legal military targets.

One of the focuses was on occupied Crimea. They targeted two tankers sailing in the Sea of Azov. Reportedly, the vessels were each carrying 7,000 tonnes of gasoline coming from the Taganrog area to Crimea. Images released in the video showed one of the vessels in flames.

Another target was an oil storage facility in Kerch, which Ukraine said functioned as a logistics hub to supply Russian troops in occupied Crimea. Unconfirmed reports said much of Crimea had been plunged into darkness by the attacks.

?? Don’t joke about fuel shipments to Crimea. We warned you.



Two fuel tankers carrying gasoline from Taganrog to Crimea were hunted down in the Sea of Azov; on land – two S-400 “Triumf” air defense systems, an oil depot burning in Kerch, and a Nebo-U radar.



During the night of… pic.twitter.com/lRCPJJ2wKz — 414 Magyar's Birds (@414magyarbirds) July 6, 2026

Regional Russian officials started announcing the number of drones in their areas. In Yaroslavl, the governor claimed more than 70 Ukrainian drones were shot down, and Ukraine reported hitting one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia. It was the sixth time since the start of the year that Ukraine had struck the facility, with reports of roads closed around the refinery after last night’s attack.

In the Leningrad region, the governor reported that 62 drones were intercepted. Reports said that Ukraine hit the Ust-Luga and Vysotsk seaports. Other Ukrainian targets reportedly included three aircraft hangars at the Gvardiyske air base and two Russian mobile air defense systems.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported today that a total of 519 drones had been intercepted overnight. Russia also launched a massive attack primarily targeting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Reports cited heavy damage and casualties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned earlier that Moscow was “preparing a new massive strike” and it appears that residential districts in Kyiv were hard hit.

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Ukraine claimed that this year alone it has struck more than 800,000 Russian military targets. It claims to have killed or seriously wounded an estimated 167,000 Russian troops since the start of the year.

Both sides appeared to be posturing as the White House reported that Donald Trump had calls with both sides overnight, trying to renew the peace talks. Trump is also scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the upcoming NATO Summit in Turkey this week.