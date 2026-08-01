Ukraine Sinks Russian-Flagged Containership in Black Sea

Ukraine struck a container vessel operated by Fesco, a division of Rosatom, while the vessel was transiting the Black Sea bound for Novorossiysk, Russia. The reports indicated that the crew was rescued, but Rosatom’s CEO was quick to denounce the attack as “piracy” and “maritime robbery.”

The containership Yanina (13,000 dwt) was struck by two drones while it was approximately 130 miles from Novorossiysk. Its AIS signal showed the vessel was coming from India as part of Fesco’s regular container service. Built in 2005, the 142-meter (465-foot) vessel was acquired by Fesco in 2021 as part of a fleet modernization effort. It had a capacity of 962 TEU.

Rosatom said in a statement that the vessel was struck overnight and that a Turkish-owned containership, Delphius, commanded by an Egyptian captain, had come to the aid of the crew. It was able to rescue 16 of the 17 crewmembers. The Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation unit dispatched a helicopter, which located the missing seafarer, who was also recovered and reported to be in good condition.

"It was a perfectly ordinary, peaceful containership, sailing in international waters and carrying civilian goods—from frozen foods to construction and finishing materials. Such an attack cannot be interpreted as anything other than piracy and robbery at sea," said Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom.

Fesco later acknowledged on social media an “incident with the vessel Yanina in the Black Sea area.” The company wrote that it “considers it necessary to report that the group continues to operate as usual and fulfills all obligations to clients and partners.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on social media, saying Ukraine had brought the war back to Russia overnight. He said the ship, which he described as “a sanctioned Russian containership … with a capacity of more than 100,000 tons,” was struck. “Thanks to the precision of our Defense Forces, it was sent to the bottom.”

He said there had also been further strikes in the Sea of Azov, including an attack on the Greek-owned tanker Bourda (IMO 9312846).

Grateful to Ukrainian warriors who are bringing the war back to Russia and responding to its attacks against life. Our targets are consistently defined facilities that sustain the war effort.



Middle strikes were carried out overnight, with successful hits in the Black Sea and… pic.twitter.com/B4q8HMVl0j — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) August 1, 2026

While Russia is expressing indignation over the sinking of a merchant ship, Ukraine’s media was quick to point out that both sides have expanded their offenses to target merchant shipping. Both assert the ships they are attacking have military purposes.

This week, speaking at a conference organized by OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), Ukraine highlighted that Russia has struck 2343 vessels since the start of the war. It said that more than 30 had been stuck in the summer of 2026. It also said that 1,054 port infrastructure facilities have been destroyed during the war, and over 300 Ukrainians and other nationalities have been killed or injured in these attacks.

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A week ago, Ukraine’s Seaports Authority reported that a small bulker registered in Guinea-Bissau had sunk near Odesa after being attacked by Russian forces. The ship was first hit on July 19, with reports that nine seafarers from its crew and the Ukrainian pilot were killed. This week, both Azerbaijan and Turkey raised fresh concerns, reporting that seafarers from their countries had been killed in attacks by Russia on civilian shipping.

Several shipping companies are reported to be diverting ships away from the Black Sea and Ukraine’s seaports. Both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reported a suspension of their container feeder services into Ukraine’s ports, while reports have said Russia has restricted vessels in the Sea of Azov after repeated attacks by Ukraine.

