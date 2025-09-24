Ukraine Strikes Russian Targets in Multiple Black Sea Ports



Russian officials along the Black Sea coast declared states of emergencies and warned citizens to seek shelter as Ukraine launched a large attack aimed at the Novorossiysk seaport. There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties, but the widespread attack caused authorities in Gelendzhik, about 25 miles to the south, to order ships to cease navigation as they warned the waters were unsafe. Tourists as far away as Sochi (75 miles) were told to leave the water and the beach for shelter.

The reports indicate a combination of sea and aerial drones started hitting the city in the early hours of Wednesday, September 24. There were no confirmations other than a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, which said it had downed 16 drones over the Black Sea. It was later revised to say air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions and the Black Sea.

Officials were reminding residents that it is prohibited to film and post photos/videos of the attacks. However, videos began emerging online, including one showing a sea drone exploding near the city center of Novorossiysk in Tsemess Bay. Another showed shots being fired at another sea drone.

(Drone intercepted in Novotoddiysk from Telegram)

The mayor of Novorossiysk issued an alert on social media regarding a threat of unmanned boats. He later revised it, talking of drones that struck the city while warning residents to stay away from windows and rooms facing the sea. They were told to take shelter in basements or underground garages, as he said the city was in a state of emergency.

Mayor Andrey Kravchenko initially reported two people were killed and three were injured. Other government agencies were saying that casualties had risen to seven, with six taken to hospitals. After the first wave of the attack, the Operational Headquarters later warned on social media that alarms were again sounding for another potential drone attack.

Later there also came reports of drones in the Tuapse seaport to the south-east. It is one of Russia's key transportation hubs providing access for the export of oil, coal, fertilizers, metal products, and grain. The mayor also reported the sighting of drones, warning residents to leave the shoreline. At least one explosion was caught on video and posted on social media.

Something is going on in the port of Tuapse, russia ???? pic.twitter.com/ZSDcVzaWbG — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) September 24, 2025

(Drone in the Port of Tuapse)

It is unclear what the targets were, with some reports speculating the focus was on the Black Sea fleet. Ukraine is also targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, and today, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reported its offices were damaged, with two individuals injured. The mayor later contended that some of the drones had struck a hotel and other places in the center of the city. CPC and Sheskharis, Bloomberg reports, both suspended oil operations as a precaution. Combined the two terminals handle more than 2 million barrels of oil a day according to Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, Ukraine also struck Russia’s Primorsk seaport on the Baltic. Reports indicated that parts of the oil terminal were damaged. Ukraine appears to be targeting to interrupt the energy trade, but days later, reports said some operations had been restored at Primorsk.