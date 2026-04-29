Ukraine Attacks Sanctioned Tanker Near Tuapse in Black Sea



Ukraine is continuing its efforts targeting Russia’s oil revenues with reports of new attacks on a tanker in the Black Sea as well as infrastructure deep inside Russia. The latest strikes that came overnight were as Ukraine was reporting it had increased the range of strikes against Russia by 170 percent since the start of the war.

The General Staff reported targeting a sanctioned tanker that has long been linked to Russian energy exports while the vessel was waiting near Tuapse. The product tanker Marquise (37,662 dwt) was reported to be empty and holding off Tuapse, possibly for a ship-to-ship transfer. On its AIS transmission, the ship was showing waiting for orders. Its AIS signal was turned off at the time of the attack.

Ukraine targeted the ship with two MBEC kamikaze drones while it was approximately 210 km (130 miles) from Tuapse. They reported the strikes targeted the stern area near the engine room, propeller, and rudder. An assessment was still underway to determine the extent of damage to the tanker.

The ship, which was built in 2006, has been listed since 2023, owned and managed by companies in the UAE. The ship has also switched its flag from Gabon to Barbados, Vanuatu, and currently Cameroon. It was first sanctioned by the UK and EU in October 2025 for its involvement in the Russian energy trade and by early 2026 had been listed by others, including Ukraine. Reports cite the vessel for disabling its AIS and shuttling oil from Tuapse to Turkey.

Ukraine also reported striking a pump station hub deep in Russia, more than 1,500 km (930 miles) from the border. The facility operated by Transneft PJSC links with pipelines coming from western Siberia. It also pumps crude to Lukoil’s Perm refinery. The report said the storage facilities had been set on fire.

“We will continue the operation to reduce Russian oil revenues and export volumes,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking about the strikes, he said their data indicated that capacity at Primorsk was down by 13 percent, Novorossiysk by 38 percent, and Ust-Luga by 43 percent. He said the actual numbers could be higher.

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During April, Ukraine turned its attention to Tuapse, which it has hit at least three times, with the last strike reported yesterday, April 28. Images posted online showed large fires burning in multiple parts of the facility.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working to further extend its long-range capabilities beyond 1,500 km.

