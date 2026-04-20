Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Port of Tuapse Starting Large Fire



Ukraine is continuing its pressure on the Russian oil export infrastructure as it seeks to interrupt the revenues coming from the surging oil market. After repeated attacks on the ports in the Baltic, Ukraine has targeted the Black Sea port of Tuapse with two attacks in recent days.

The governor of the region described the overnight assault as a “massive drone attack” targeting the seaport and the nearby refinery. Operated by Rosneft, the refinery reportedly has an annual capacity of 12 million metric tons. It is used for naphtha, fuel oil, and diesel fuel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 112 drones overnight targeting the Black Sea region and Crimea. Reports indicated that both the port and refinery were struck, as well as debris hitting other structures in the city.

The mayor of Tuapse reported, “Fires are raging at the marine terminals.” A total of 246 personnel and 73 pieces of equipment were reportedly involved in extinguishing the fires.

Initial reports indicated there was one casualty and another person in a local hospital. Later reports said it had risen to three casualties. One person reportedly was suffering from gas poisoning after debris damaged a gas line.

Last week, Reuters reported that Russia was diverting oil to the Tuapse refinery as it continued to work to recover from the strikes on infrastructure in Novorossiysk on the Baltic. Limited exports resumed, according to the report, while a significant portion was being diverted to Tuapse. Reuters said the Black Sea facility handled about 500,000 tons in March.

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Ukraine struck the terminal in Tuapse on April 16 with reports of an oil spill stretching one and a half miles and covering nearly three-square miles of the Black Sea. Reports said over 150 personnel and 49 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fires on April 16. Six port vessels, including high-speed boats and oil skimmers, were being used in the cleanup.

Ukraine, on Friday into Saturday, also launched a drone attack on the Baltic port of Vysotsk. Russia said 27 drones were shot down. The port, which is approximately 100 miles from St. Petersburg, is another oil export hub. Ukraine also claimed to have struck a drone factory, ammunition warehouses, and an oil depot in Crimea.

