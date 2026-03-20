UK Tracks Russian Tanker as US Tightens the Rules on Oil to Cuba



Close attention is being paid to two tankers, which observers suspected were heading toward Cuba in a Russian effort to provide some relief to the fuel-starved island. The Trump administration is continuing its efforts toward regime change by imposing a near-total ban on support to the island and its communist government.

The UK Royal Navy reported yesterday, March 19, that it had been tracking a Russian-flagged tanker managed by Sovcomflot and its warship escort. The tanker Anatoly Kolodkin is thought to be Russia’s attempt to support Cuba. It loaded with 730,000 barrels of Russian crude at Primorsky at the beginning of the month, according to Kpler data. Their analysts report the ship could reach the Caribbean as early as next week and arrive at Cuba within 10 days.

The Royal Navy reported that it dispatched Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey along with a Wildcat helicopter to track the tanker’s transit through the English Channel. The warship reportedly completed a 48-hour monitoring effort as the tanker left the Channel and headed into the Atlantic. The Royal Navy reports the tanker was accompanied through the Channel by the Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate RFN Soobrazitelny. The frigate, however, turned back eastwards, reports the Royal Navy.

The tanker Anatoly Kolodkin (118,316 dwt) is under U.S., UK, and EU sanctions. Someone aboard the vessel appears to have a sense of humor. Knowing they are being watched, the AIS destination has been reading “Atlantis.” At one point, it said USA. Kpler and many others believe the ship is heading for Matanzas, Cuba.

Asked about the situation during his testimony at the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Commander of Southern Command, Marine General Francis Donovan confirmed the U.S. is also tracking the tanker. He called it a “replenishment ship” and said the U.S. also believes it is scheduled to make a port call in Cuba. He asserted that even if the ship delivers its cargo, it would have no significant impact on Cuba’s current shortages. Most analysts agree that, after refining, which would take time, they suggest that at most it buys Cuba two weeks.

Donovan told the Senate hearing that his command is not currently rehearsing any military intervention in Cuba. The New York Times, however, reports that two U.S. Coast Guard vessels are believed to be on patrol around the island to deter any activity. Earlier in the year, it is believed the Coast Guard approached another tanker and scared it away to the Dominican Republic.

Similarly, a Chinese-owned product tanker named Sea Horse now appears to have been intimidated not to approach Cuba. The vessel is believed to be carrying Russian diesel, and last month, the suspicion was that it was bound for Cuba. It stopped in the mid-Atlantic, and its AIS now shows it is going to Venezuela. Reuters, citing data from LSEG ship-tracking, believes the product tanker has made a sharp turn to the south and is going to Trinidad. Windward Maritime AI, however, points out that the Sea Horse has been using various deception methods. It turned off its AIS and at another point listed itself as “not under command.” If it were going to Cuba, it would be days away, but the suspicion is that it stopped to find a new buyer for its cargo.

The Trump administration has at times been reported to be considering humanitarian relief for Cuba while continuing its overall pressure campaign. They had said fuel might be permitted to ensure the water supply continues. At the beginning of the week, Cuba experienced an island-wide power failure linked to the fuel shortages.

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The U.S. Treasury on Thursday, however, also closed what seems to have been a loophole that could have benefited Cuba. Last week, the Treasury said it was temporarily suspending the restrictions on Russian oil to let cargoes loaded before March 11 be sold before April 11 in an effort to ease the pressure on the energy markets due to the attacks on Iran. At the time, the only restriction was against sales related to Iran, but now the U.S. has added Cuba and North Korea to the restrictions.

For now, it is a wait-and-see if either tanker will attempt to reach Cuba.

