U.S. Navy Removes All Three Top Officers at its Japan Shipyard

The U.S. Navy has fired the entire top leadership of its largest overseas ship maintenance and modernization facility, which is critical to naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

On June 3, the Navy announced that Capt. Wendel Penetrante has been relieved of his duties as the commanding officer of the Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC). The dismissal comes only 15 months after Capt. Penetrante assumed command of the facility, having taken over in February last year.

Apart from Capt. Penetrante, the Navy also fired Capt. Edwin Catubig, who was SRF-JRMC's executive officer, and Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas Howell, who was the facility's command master chief.

In line with its tradition when dismissing senior officers, the Navy did not provide details, only stating that the three were relieved of their duties "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command." The three were relieved by Rear Adm. Dan Lannamann, commander of Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC).

"There is no impact to the command's mission as a result of these reliefs," said the U.S. Navy in a statement.

The Navy added that Capt. John Bauer, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving; Cmdr. David Reinhardt, waterfront operations officer; and Master Chief Petty Officer David Marcus, CNRMC command master chief, will temporarily assume the duties of the three fired senior officers.

The latest leadership shakeup at SRF-JRMC is raising questions about what could be happening at the critical facility, considering it comes just 20 months after a similar fate befell the previous commander and executive officer, Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay, respectively, in October 2024.

Notably, the dismissal comes just three weeks after SRF-JRMC — which is the linchpin of naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for U.S. Navy ships, specifically those forward-deployed to the U.S. Seventh Fleet — completed the maintenance of several ships.

SRF-JRMC, which is located in Yokosuka, Japan, said that this year it has delivered all seven of its completed ships to the fleet on time or ahead of schedule. From January through April, the facility returned two mine countermeasures ships, three destroyers, and an amphibious transport dock to the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

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Among the ships that completed a key maintenance period was the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), which returned to the fleet on time on April 6. The timely and successful work by the ship repair team in Japan is seen as crucial in ensuring the U.S. Seventh Fleet remains a lethal, mission-ready force in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our success this year is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the ships' crews, the ship superintendents and their teams, and the entire SRF-JRMC organization," said Capt. Penetrante on May 13.