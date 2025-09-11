U.S. Launches Largest Sanction Action Against Houthis

In its continuing efforts to pressure the militants in Yemen, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control launched the largest sanction action to date targeting the Houthis. The effort included 32 individuals and entities, as well as four tankers, all of which the U.S. contends are part of a global network involved in fundraising, smuggling, and weapons procurement operations.

The U.S. has previously targeted leaders in the Houthi movement as well as its financial network. The new action the U.S. reports targeted finance and those who facilitate the Houthis’ acquisition of advanced military-grade materials. They said the network is involved in helping to supply ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drone components.

“The Houthis continue to threaten U.S. personnel and assets in the Red Sea, attack our allies in the region, and undermine international maritime security in coordination with the Iranian regime,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “We will continue applying maximum pressure against those who threaten the security of the United States and the region.”

The U.S. says the Houthis generate substantial revenue by importing oil and other commodities through ports under their control, overseeing complex smuggling operations, and laundering vast sums of money. The proceeds from these illicit activities, the U.S. said, finance the Houthis’ global weapons supply chain, which relies on procurement operatives, front companies, shipping facilitators, and various suppliers.

United Arab Emirates-based Tyba Ship Management DMCC, owned by a Houthi-linked businessman, Muhammad Al-Sunaydar, is among the targets of the new actions. Tyba, they report, operates the Barbados-flagged Star MM and Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Nobel M oil tankers, which discharged oil at Houthi-controlled port Ras Isa. Tyba also operates the Panama-flagged Black Rock and Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Shria oil tankers and was linked to companies in the Marshall Islands, which are the registered owners of the Nobel M, Star MM, and Shria.

The sanctions also targeted a series of China-based companies, which the U.S. said are fronts for the Houthis and are organizing shipments. One, they said, was involved with shipping hundreds of thousands of tons of chemical precursors used to manufacture motors for ballistic missiles and explosives. Another they said was coordinating large-scale procurement and shipment of UAV components and other items from China used in weapons manufacturing.

The actions come as the Houthis have escalated their threats and increased the attacks on Israel. The Israeli military responded with attacks on Wednesday that it said targeted military sites in Sanaa and al-Jawf province. Among its targets, the Israelis said, was "the Houthis' military public relations headquarters." The Houthis claimed to have mounted a defense, which they said caused some of the Israeli jets to turn back.

Attacks against shipping, however, appear to be in another lull. They launched attacks in August, including sinking two bulkers, but since then have only made a few failed attempts at targeting ships. They, however, assert they are maintaining a blockade against all shipping associated with Israeli ports.

