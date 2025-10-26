Two Missing as Chinese Bulker Sinks After Colliding with Wan Hai Boxship



Chinese officials in Guangzhou report that a search and rescue mission was underway for two missing seafarers after a small Chinese bulker sank. The vessel had collided with the Wan Hai A17 containership (144,572 dwt) in the Pearl River Estuary on the evening of October 25.

Wan Hai reported that its vessel immediately activated its emergency measures, including dropping lifebuoys and emergency signaling devices after the collision. It also launched a rescue boat, while the Guangzhou Maritime Safety Administration also commenced a search and temporarily suspended vessel traffic in the region.

According to the company’s statement, the containership was inbound when the 8,000-ton bulker lost power. They report that the Hai Li 5 struck the containership and immediately began sinking.

The containership, which is one of the company’s largest with a capacity of 13,1000 TEU, was the tenth in a series of vessels built by Samsung Heavy Industries. When the vessel was delivered in August 2024, the shipping company highlighted that the series of vessels had obtained the “Smart Ship Notation” certification, which it reported enables the use of various monitoring systems and communication equipment to collect real-time ship navigation data and equipment operation conditions, ensuring safe and reliable maritime transportation services.

Chinese officials report a total of 13 seafarers were rescued from the water. The search was ongoing for the two missing individuals. The Wan Hai A17 was detained and anchored in the Lingding Channel at the Pear River Estuary. The 23 crewmembers aboard the containership reported no injuries.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority reported as the flag state of the containership, it had been advised of the accident. It said it would be conducting an investigation in addition to the Chinese efforts.

