Trump Announces U.S. Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said in a statement that the U.S. Navy would blockade the Strait of Hormuz, doubling the impact of the current Iranian closure.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of "world extortion" for its previous efforts to close the strait, and accused it of violating "every law in the book." He pledged to follow suit with similar measures, and in addition, he threatened to track down and interdict any neutral vessels whose owners may have paid a toll to pass through the Iranian side of the strait.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas."

U.S. Central Command softened the announcement later in the day, clarifying that the U.S. would be blockading only "maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports," not any other traffic. The blockade takes effect at 1000 hours Eastern Time, giving Iranian traffic one full day to clear the waterway. CENTCOM said that the blockade will be enforced impartially against ships of all flag states found to be heading to or from Iran's ports.

Interdiction plans

The plan to interdict neutral shipping could create additional challenges for U.S. diplomats, as an opposed boarding is a violation of the flag state's sovereignty. Candidate vessels might be flagged in China, Pakistan or India, among others; an affront to the sovereignty of these nations would have a detrimental effect on relations.

The proposed U.S. blockade of the strait would also have an impact on oil prices, already elevated due to the existing Iranian blockade. A dual blockade halting what little traffic is left - including Iran's own tankers - would take one to two million more barrels per day off the global market (most of it bound for the Chinese market). Combined with the failure of high level negotiations in Islamabad this weekend, it elevates the odds of a protracted closure of the strait - and could push expectations for low oil supply and higher oil prices further out into the rest of 2026, implying inflationary pressure and accelerated fuel rationing measures.

The blockade would be escalatory, and could prompt the Iranian regime to respond with escalation of its own. Iran retains an unknown number of mines, drones and missiles, despite weeks of bombardment, and has shown that it still has capability to take action against vessels. In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Sunday that "any military vessel attempting to approach the strait, under any pretext, will be deemed in violation of the ceasefire and will face a firm and severe response."

"Iran is unlikely to back down. It will likely test U.S. resolve by targeting American naval assets, while also attempting to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz or deter tankers from transiting altogether. Such developments would almost certainly trigger a sharp spike in global oil prices, with cascading second and third order effects particularly across Asian economies that rely heavily on Gulf energy flows," commented Danny Citrinowicz, former chief Iran analyst at Israeli Defense Intelligence. "Further escalation would increase the likelihood of Houthi action in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially threatening another critical maritime chokepoint. It would also raise the risk of Iranian strikes against infrastructure designed to bypass Hormuz, including pipelines such as the East-West corridor."

U.S. destroyers test the waters in Strait of Hormuz

Operationally, the U.S. Navy's posture appears to be changing to exert more control over the waterway. It is building up a surface warfare presence in and around the strait for the first time since the start of the conflict, having previously avoided the extreme risk of the tight passage ringed by Iranian territory. Two U.S. Navy destroyers transited the strait on a brief round-trip voyage on Saturday, a prelude to mine-clearing measures for a forcible reopening of the waterway, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. Iranian state media claimed that the two ships had been forced out, and had turned back to avoid destruction.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, in a statement issued

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The transit occurred just hours before high-level negotiations between Iranian leadership and U.S. Vice President JD Vance were set to begin in Islamabad. Given the timing - during a ceasefire and ahead of imminent peace talks - it was perhaps the safest day for U.S. assets in the strait since the conflict began, and the most effective for exerting leverage during the meeting.