Three Studies Confirm Viability of Year-Round Shipping in the Hudson Bay

Canada is pushing forward with plans to diversify its trade and double exports to non-US markets, and three new studies have confirmed that extended navigation periods in the Hudson Bay are now possible. This gives hope to the ambition of year-round shipping through the Port of Churchill in the near future.

Last week, the federal government and the Province of Manitoba - alongside Churchill Port’s owner and operator, the Arctic Gateway Group - welcomed the findings of potential extended navigable seasons in the Hudson Bay and the Hudson Strait.

The studies include two done by researchers from University of Manitoba and Fednav Limited, while the other is a feasibility report by the Arctic Research Foundation (ARF). A common finding shared by these studies is that the existing marine technology and Arctic operating experience make year-round navigation through the broader Churchill shipping corridor possible, especially using modern ice-capable vessels.

The three studies looked into different parts of this transition. Fednav, which is Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping company and has deep expertise in Arctic navigation, studied ice conditions, vessel capabilities and practical requirement of navigating to Churchill. The analysis combined a 10-year review of Canadian ice charts, satellite imaging and regulatory requirements. It is this study that confirmed that existing ice-class vessel designs could support year-round shipping in the corridor with decreasing icebreaker support over the years.

The University of Manitoba examined how sea ice conditions have changed. The study found that the shipping season serving the Port of Churchill is increasingly expanding outside of the existing four-month period. Within this century, the season is projected to continue lengthening. The research shows that declining sea ice is the reason the navigable season is extending in the Hudson Bay.

Lastly, ARF’s study identified significant opportunities for northern supply chains. Already, the Port of Churchill is seeing significant increase in supply ships bound for Arctic communities. Further, grain exports are resuming this year through the port after a five-year pause.

“With the return of grain, shipments of zinc and potash, we are seeing the most diversified shipping season in the port’s history,” said Mike Spence, Board Chair of the Arctic Gateway Group. “The opportunity now is to build on that momentum. With the right investments in the port, a modern industrial-weight Hudson Bay Railway connected more strongly to Canada’s Class I network and year-round marine access, Churchill can become a truly year-round multimodal trade route connecting Northern and Western Canada to global markets.”

Commenting on the results of the studies, Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew said that the confirmation of year-round shipping out of the Port of Churchill is a major breakthrough. “This means we can stop asking if year-round shipping from Churchill is possible and start building the infrastructure and attracting the investment we need to get it done,” commented Kinew.

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The Premier added that it will cost CA$70-80 billion to expand Churchill’s capabilities, including the cost for the construction of an offshore liquefied natural gas terminal in Hudson Bay.

Top image: Ansgar Walk / CC BY SA 4.0