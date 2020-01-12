Three Rescued from Sinking Tug Off Andros Island, Bahamas

[Brief] On Thursday, three mariners were rescued off Andros Island when their tugboat, the Gulf Man, began taking on water. The survivors were Noel Maycock, 66, Seth Daughtery, 32, and James Orr, 51.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) alert for the Gulf Man at about 1820 hours on Thursday and directed the launch of a helicopter crew.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, reported that the tugboat was taking on water, hoisted all three crewmembers and transported them to Nassau, Bahamas with no reported injuries.

"Thanks to the proper utilization of an EPIRB, we were able to get on scene and rescue three people from a very dangerous situation," said Lt. Andrew Connell, operations officer at Air Station Clearwater. "Always properly prepare yourself with safety and communications equipment before taking to the sea. Flares, EPIRBs and VHF radios can be game changers in the event of an emergency."