Three Amphibs Delay Deployment and Return to Norfolk to Avoid Hurricane

Hurricane Erin has forced the ships of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group to suspend their deployment and return to Norfolk, according to USNI.

The Navy has confirmed that USS San Antonio, USS Fort Lauderdale and USS Iwo Jima have returned to the naval base to wait out rough weather. Hurricane Erin is currently moving north off the Bahamas as a Category 2 storm, and is expected to generate high waves off the U.S. East Coast through Friday. Seas of about 30 feet are in the forecast for Thursday in coastal waters off the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Weather Service.

Significant wave height forecast (in feet) off the Eastern seaboard, Thursday, Aug. 21 (NWS)

Prior to returning to base, the Iwo Jima ARG was off North Carolina to take aboard elements of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). According to Task and Purpose, Reuters and CNN, the combined 4,500-servicemember, three-ship task force was scheduled to head south to the Caribbean on a rare, undisclosed mission to deter drug-trafficking cartels. The Coast Guard (with help from the Navy) operates in the region to interdict drug traffickers, and it has historically conducted all law enforcement boardings.

USNI noted that the Iwo Jima ARG's departure was the first deployment of any fully-equipped ARG in eight months. The Navy's amphib fleet readiness is deteriorating due to advancing age and persistent maintenance delays; it currently stands at about 40 percent, an official told Military Times this week - just half of the Marine Corps' desired level of Navy transport capability. Last year, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith described the amphib readiness situation as a "crisis" that inhibits force generation.