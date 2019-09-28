Ten Injured in Tanker Fire in South Korea

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-28 20:16:01

10 people have been injured as a fire onboard the 43,478dwt tanker Stolt Groenland spread to another tanker in the Port of Ulsan, South Korea, on Saturday.

An explosion was reported on the Stolt Groenland whilst she was berthed at Yeompo Quay. There were 25 people on board at the time. The fire spread to the 9,118dwt tanker Bow Dalian, with 21 aboard. The vessels are believed to have been conducting ship-to-ship transfer operations, with the explosion caused by cargo over heating.

Reuters reports that most of the 10 injured were terminal workers.

Stolt Tankers has issued a statement saying: “Emergency responders continue with fire suppression efforts until all fire risks are eliminated. Senior officers from Stolt Groenland continue to support onsite emergency responders, and Stolt Tankers emergency response team continues to liaise with local authorities.

“The vessel Bow Dalian, moored alongside at the time of the incident, has shifted away from Stolt Groenland.

“Stolt Tankers would like to express its deepest concern about the incident and any potential impact on those that were on board or in the vicinity of the two vessels. The safety of all people on site and the protection of the environment is paramount to the company’s operations.

“Stolt Tankers would like to thank the rescue services for their immediate response to this serious situation.

“The exact cause of the incident is yet unknown.”