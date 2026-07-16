Sweden Permits Two Offshore Wind Farms, Denies 11 Due to Defense Concerns

While saying that Sweden needs to develop new power sources and critically green power to remain competitive, the government had nonetheless decided to deny 11 pending applications. It was the latest move by the government, which also denied 13 applications in 2024, citing defense concerns.

“The government assesses that the applied for activities would, among other things, have an unacceptable impact on our defense capabilities,” said the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise. “However, the decisions do not mean that the affected sea areas will be excluded in the future. They may become relevant again after the transition to an auction system for offshore wind power.”

It continues a position that was established by the government in late 2024. At the time, Sweden’s Armed Forces had provided documentation that showed the wind farm would delay the country’s ability to react to incoming missiles and the activity of submarines.

The government has granted three offshore wind farm permits, two in the Kattegat and one in southern Skagerrak. The most advanced of the projects is Vattenfall’s 1.2 GW Kattegat Syd, which could be operational by the early 2030s. OX2 and Ingka Investments have also received construction permits for their Galatea-Galene project, which would have 400 MW.

While the Ministry reported 11 permits were rejected, it, however, accepted two projects and granted permits. These are Fyrskeppet Offshore in the southern Bothnian Sea and Vidar in the northern Skagerrak.

Fyrskeppet Offshore will be built approximately 35 miles east of Söderhamn and will include up to 93 wind turbines. The park is expected to be able to deliver between 8 and 11 TWh of electricity per year. Vidar will be built just over 20 miles southwest of Strömstad and will include up to 75 wind turbines. The park is expected to be able to deliver up to 7.8 TWh of electricity per year.

According to the permit, the new wind farms must be completed within ten years, that is, no later than 2036. Before the farms can begin construction, a decision is required, among other things, on a permit to lay underwater cables to connect the wind farms to the mainland's main grid for the distribution of electricity.

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While the Swedish government has been hesitant to permit offshore wind farms, it has moved quickly onshore. Estimates report Sweden has as much as 16 GW of installed onshore wind power generation capacity. The government today, July 16, reported it had given the go-ahead for what will be one of Europe’s largest onshore wind power projects. It will cover 6,800 hectares and have a capacity for up to 600 MW, depending on the grid,

Sweden has rapidly expanded its onshore wind capacity. Estimates are that the country produces more than 20 percent of its electricity needs from onshore wind. Its Markbygden 1101 project is reported to have a total permit capacity of 3.4 GW, which would make it the largest onshore wind farm in Europe.

