Surge in Somali Piracy as EUNAVFOR Confirms Three Ongoing Incidents



After multiple reports of increased activity last week near the coast of Somalia, EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta confirmed today that it is monitoring three ongoing incidents. It is cautioning vessels within 150 nautical miles of the coast after the sudden surge in activity.

The most recent incident started today, April 26, and has now been confirmed by Atalanta. A Turkish-managed general cargo ship, Sward, transporting cement, was hijacked in a position approximately six nautical miles northeast of Garacad, Somalia. The 8,500 dwt vessel, which was built in 1988, is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. Its AIS signal shows it was traveling from the Suez Canal bound for Mombasa, Kenya.

The ship is reported to have a crew of 15 aboard, made up of Indian and Syrian nationals, according to security consultants Vanguard. Atalanta reports that the ship remains under the control of the pirates and that its assets are monitoring the situation. The Associated Press is quoting local officials from the Puntland region of Somalia, saying they believe there are nine pirates aboard the cargo ship.

Atalanta believes the hijacking of a dhow yesterday, April 25, is potentially linked to today’s boarding of the cargo ship. It had warned last week that the pirate groups were using dhows and fishing vessels to blend in with the local traffic. The dhow was seized approximately 10 nautical miles off Dhinowda, Somalia.

Atalanta is also confirming the hijacking of an oil product tanker that took place last week. It is saying the tanker Honour 25 was taken on April 21. The Palau-registered tanker is 3,000 dwt and believed to be laden with a cargo of gasoline. UKMTO is reporting the vessel was 45 nautical miles from Marbeyo and has been moved south 77 nautical miles. The ship is reported to be owned by Pakistani interests and was being used to ferry fuel from the Middle East. Six armed individuals are thought to be aboard the ship.

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Reports had also indicated a failed boarding on Thursday last week when two small boats appeared to approach another cargo ship that was outbound from Mogadishu bound for Karachi. When one of the boats came within 600 meters (less than 2,000 feet), the security team fired several warning shots. One of the small boats reportedly returned fire before they both withdrew.

Atalanta said it was using its assets, which include two warships assigned to the EU operation, to monitor the situation. Last month, the warships pursued another dhow that was hijacked, and after several days, the pirates abandoned the vessel. Before the current incidents, Atalanta had reported five incidents of piracy or robbery of vessels since the start of the year.