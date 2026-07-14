Strong Decrease in Incidents of Piracy and Armed Robbery of Ships in Asia

The first six months of 2026 saw an overall strong decline in the number of reported incidents of piracy and armed robbery against shipping in Asia, reports the ReCAAP Information Sharing Center. Across Asia, the number of incidents recorded between January and June was the lowest for this period since the first half of 2019, and while ReCAAP remains concerned specifically about the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS), it also reports a strong decline year-over-year in incidents in the traditional “hot spot” for these crimes.

The total number of incidents was down 64 percent this year. There were 35 reports this year versus 96 in the first half of 2025. The Straits of Malacca and Singapore remained the primary area for piracy and armed crime, followed by an increase in incidents in the Philippines.

“The sharp decrease in incidents in the SOMS in the first half of 2026 can be attributed to the combination of effective preventive measures by the shipping industry and firm operational response by the law enforcement agencies of the littoral states,” said ReCAAP ISC Executive Director Vijay Chafekar. “The residual petty theft cases are localized in the eastbound lane of the Phillip Channel in the Singapore Strait. These incidents can be contained by implementing visible countermeasures onboard ships.”

The Straits had seen a strong increase in the number of incidents and also an increase in the number of perpetrators who were armed with guns or knives. The authorities reported several arrests mid-year in 2025, and it continues to show progress. Overall, the number of incidents declined 74 percent from 80 in the first half of 2025 to 21 this year in the SOMS region.

The concern, however, is that the majority of incidents across Asia, 20 out of a total of 35, were in the eastbound lane of the Singapore Strait. The incidents are mostly targeting bulkers (62 percent) or barges (29 percent), with engine spare parts being stolen in about a third of the cases. Scrap metal is being stolen from the barges. Most of the incidents happened at night, and while overall 44 percent of the incidents in Asia involved perpetrators carrying knives or guns, in only 10 percent of the incidents were crewmembers threatened or injured in SOMS.

ReCAAP highlights that most of the incidents are opportunistic theft and non-confrontational. Most often, they are aboard ships underway (21 incidents), and the pirates have adopted a “hit-and-run” approach, says ReCAAP, grabbing spares or stores that are unattended and leaving the vessel. Most often, when they are detected on a ship, they flee.

The Philippine Coast Guard responded to an increase in incidents in its ports and anchorage. There were 10 incidents reported this year in the Philippines versus none in 2025. The Coast Guard arrested several perpetrators between January and April.

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Elsewhere in Asia, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia, ReCAAP reports individual incidents. Across Asia, it says there was a decrease in the severity of the incidents and no reports of the most severe cases, which involve assaults on the crew or kidnapping.

ReCAAP continues to emphasize the importance of vigilance and precautions for vessels, along with the reporting of incidents. It also continues to call on the regional authorities to respond quickly to keep the number of incidents in check.

