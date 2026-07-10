Steel Cut for Carnival Cruise Line’s Next Mega Ship, Carnival Destiny

Fincantieri and Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the first steel cut for the line’s new cruise ship, which will be the largest built by Fincantieri and the largest built in Italy as the line becomes the next to jump the 200,000 gross tons milestone. Expected to be approximately 25 percent larger than Carnival’s current largest cruise ship, the line is harkening back to another revolutionary ship, announcing the new ship will be named Carnival Destiny.

Scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2029, the new Carnival Destiny will be approximately 230,000 gross tons. The ship will feature more than 3,000 passenger cabins and will accommodate over 8,000 passengers at full capacity. It is the first of three ships on order in Carnival’s new Ace Class, with sisters scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2033.

"Carnival Destiny builds on a legacy that changed cruising once before, reimagining what guests can experience at sea," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "With this ship, we're elevating the guest experience again creating a ship that feels more expansive, while helping guests feel more connected and ultimately have more fun."

According to the company, the ship will introduce a new way of experiencing the ocean. It incorporates Fincantieri’s concepts connecting passengers to the sea, with Carnival saying the new ship will “become the most outward-facing megaship at sea. The line points to more than 4.5 acres of glass, which it says will open up sightlines across the vessel. The ship will “create ocean views from more places on board.”

Carnival is also saying the ship will be evolutionary in how passengers engage on board. More than 70 percent of the venues and attractions will be new concepts for Carnival. It promises reimagined dining, bars and lounges, immersive entertainment, and vibrant outdoor spaces.

The first Carnival Destiny, launched 30 years ago, was the industry's first 100,000 gross ton cruise ship (Carnival)

The name Carnival Destiny was chosen to highlight the company’s heritage in pioneering and the long relationship with Fincantieri. The Italian shipyard delivered the first Carnival Destiny 30 years ago. The ship was the first passenger ship to exceed 100,000 gross tons. Carnival says it changed the industry, including expanding the availability of balcony cabins and new venues. Renamed Carnival Sunshine in 2013, the ship continues as part of the fleet.

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The ceremony took place at the shipbuilder’s main production site in Monfalcone, Italy. It highlights that it has built 76 cruise ships for the brands of Carnival Corporation, including 15 cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line. They highlight that the ship, which will be powered by LNG, will be equipped with advanced technologies aimed at improving energy efficiency, waste management, and emissions reduction.

Carnival Cruise Line will become the fourth cruise line after Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line to surpass the 200,000 gross ton mark. Fincantieri will also build mega cruise ships over 200,000 gross tons for Norwegian Cruise Line. It is part of a trend among the mainstream contemporary brands that continue to upsize their vessels to add new amenities and realize economic efficiencies in their operations.

