State of the Union: Trump Celebrates Energy Success

By The Maritime Executive 02-04-2020 11:18:17

U.S. President Donald Trump has delivered his 2020 State of the Union Address, noting the success of the oil and gas industry: “We have unleashed a revolution in American energy. The United States is now the number-one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. And now, for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.”

CNN, fact-checking the speech, notes that the U.S. did not become the world's top energy producer under Trump: It took the top spot under the Barack Obama administration in 2012, according to the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration. The U.S. became the top producer of crude oil in particular during Trump's time in office.

However, the industry was positive about the speech with National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito saying that America's economic performance was front and center during the speech. “Energy production in areas such as the Gulf of Mexico, which is near record levels of oil production, has powered our economic growth. American-produced energy is a foundation of economic growth and security that simultaneously promotes robust environmental stewardship. American energy production is providing a higher standard of living and building a better world for everyone. The recent modernization and clarification of opaque regulations, such as NEPA and MBTA, will help the U.S. to continue our economic and energy growth in a sustainable manner.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette also applauded the speech, saying: “Under President Trump’s leadership, it is innovation, not regulation, that drives our nation’s energy success. America has become energy independent this year, leading the world in oil and natural gas production as well as carbon emissions reductions, notably surpassing every Paris Accord signatory. While exporting LNG to 37 countries across five continents, we are sharing our energy bounty with our allies around the world and look forward to building upon our progress in the months to come.”

