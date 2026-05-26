South Korea to Join Elite Nations with Nuclear-Powered Subs by Mid-2030s



South Korea’s government officially unveiled its “Basic Plan” for the development of the republic’s nuclear-powered submarines. It seeks to become part of the elite group of nations that have developed the vessels as part of an effort to enhance its defense capabilities and expand its technology and global marketing.

The Ministry of Defense hosted a briefing on its “Basic Plan,” outlining the steps it will take for a domestically developed nuclear submarine. Media reports are that the plan was launched after the summit last year, in which Donald Trump expressed support to President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea. Trump reportedly agreed to the development of nuclear submarines and the pursuit of civilian uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing.

During the presentation, the ministry called the project, which it has named Jangbogo, in honor of the country’s first submarine (built in Germany and commissioned in 1993), a “national industrial development project.” It highlights that it will require 10 years of designing and construction, and will have over 30 years of operation. It also looks to present the submarines to international audiences.

The vessel will be domestically designed and built with the goal of using the technology and infrastructure to help advance related Korean industries. They expect the first submarine to be launched in the mid-2030s and fully operational by the late 2030s.

South Korea’s goal is to join the six nations of the world (United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, France, and India) that have deployed nuclear submarines. Brazil is also working on a nuclear submarine project, while Australia entered the AUKUS pact, which calls for nuclear submarines by the 2040s.

It justifies the construction of nuclear submarines as a response to North Korea’s efforts with submarine-based nuclear and missile threats. The South Korean Ministry of National Defense highlights that nuclear submarines possess operational capabilities that are dramatically improved compared to diesel submarines. It points to the capabilities to remain submerged, longer endurance, and high maneuverability.

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The plan calls for utilizing low-enriched uranium. South Korea says it will develop a system to enable long-cycle (extended period of service without replacement) operations for the vessels. It also promises not to possess any form of nuclear weapon and to fulfill its nuclear non-proliferation obligations. The program will be designed from a total lifecycle perspective, running from development to decommissioning.

South Korea has been anxious to expand its capabilities and enter the nuclear club since it launched its first domestically built submarines nearly a decade ago. While it has 18 German-designed submarines, the country started a program in 2012 partnering Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (now Hanwha Ocean) and Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop and build the country’s own submarines. Three have been commissioned, with reports that the plan calls for a total of at least nine submarines in the near term.