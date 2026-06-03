FID Go-Ahead for First US Floating LNG Plant and World’s Largest FLNG



Delfin Midstream and its investor group have reached a financial investment decision to proceed with Delfin FLNG 1, which will become the first floating LNG project in the United States and the largest FLNG project globally. To be positioned off the coast of Louisiana, the project is expected to have an initial export capacity of 4.4 million tonnes of LNG per year. It is the first stage of a proposed project that would have a total capacity of 13.2 MTPA based entirely on FLNGs.

The company highlights that the approach of using FLNGs is a widely accepted technology that has been developed over the past 15 years. While they expect today’s decision to be the start of a $5 billion investment, they note the FLNG approach will require significantly less onshore infrastructure, making it faster and less costly.

The investors for the project are being led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock. Mitsui O.S.K. has been an investor since 2023 and looks to contribute its expertise in LNG transport. Vitol, an energy and commodities trader, and Diameter Capital Partners have also agreed to invest in the first phase of the project.

Today’s FID decision marks more than a decade of development work and permitting. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline in 2014 and submitted its Deepwater Port license application in 2015. It received its license approval from the Maritime Administration in March 2025, which includes deploying the vessels approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.

The massive vessel will be anchored approximately 40 nautical miles off Louisiana (Delfin Midstream)

Designs for the FLNG were developed working with Samsung Heavy Industries and others. The company highlights that the Delfin FLNG vessel uses gas turbine-driven technology and air-cooling for both liquefaction, process, and utility cooling. The FLNG design is a liquefier concept that receives “pipeline quality feedgas” and is therefore not producing from a reservoir like other FPSOs. The vessel is also designed to use renewable electric power to reduce emissions from the LNG facility.

Tugs will be used to position LNG carriers alongside the FLNG, which will also have thrusters for heading control. Another important consideration is that the FLNG can be disconnected if a hurricane or other storm threatens the area, and it will be moved to a calm offshore location.

Delfin highlights that Samsung has experience building the Cedar LNG project. It has also contracted with Black & Veatch, along with Siemens Energy, which will develop the gas turbine. They expect the first vessel to be in operation in 2030.

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Delfin FLNG 1 has already secured commitments for long-term LNG sales agreements with leading global energy companies, including Vitol, Expand Energy, Centrica, and Gunvor.

The company highlights that while this is a “groundbreaking milestone,” it continues to advance towards securing FIDs for its planned second and third FLNG vessels.

