Somali Forces Free Second Tanker Held by Pirates for Five Months

The Puntland Maritime Police Forces are reporting that they freed the product tanker Honour 25, which had been held by pirates for over five months off the coast of Somalia. Unconfirmed reports from the local media indicate there may have been deaths among the crew and possibly the captain, although the official report only mentions injuries among the pirates.

It is the second aggressive action by the police forces used to free vessels held by pirates in recent days and follows a similar operation led by Turkish forces to free a vessel transporting military equipment. It comes after the president of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Saeed Abdullahi Deni, said the government would “fight the pirates without mercy.”

Local media reports are saying that two of the pirates were wounded in the operation to free the Honour 25. An unspecified number were also reported to have been detained and arrested. Reuters is quoting local officials who blamed the pirates for killing five of the crewmembers aboard the ship.