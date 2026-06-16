SoCal Ports Have Very Strong May with Positive Near-Term Outlooks

The twin ports of Southern California reported strong May volumes rebounding from the softness of a year ago when tariffs impacted shipping and a continued slow pace into this year. The ports presented an optimistic near-term outlook, pointing to the strength and resilience of the economy and the prospects of possible relief on inflation and energy prices from the movement toward a peace agreement with Iran.

“Our strong May performance reflects the resilience of the American consumer and the ability of businesses to adapt in a continuously changing environment,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told reporters at a media briefing. “We're seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty, and preparation for upcoming retail seasons. Companies are operating with shorter planning horizons and taking advantage of opportunities when they emerge.”

The Port of Los Angeles processed 840,165 TEUs in May, a 17 percent increase from a year ago when operations were impacted by uncertainty surrounding trade policy and global supply chains after Donald Trump rolled out his reciprocal tariff program on Liberation Day. Seroka pointed out that it was a result only surpassed during the pandemic surge in cargo volumes.

Similarly, the Port of Long Beach recorded its third busiest May. It had a 31.7 percent year-over-year increase, moving 842,030 TEU in May. It actually edged out the Port of Los Angeles to be the busiest U.S. port in May.

The Port of Los Angeles noted that its volume increases were driven by strong imports, which were up 26 percent compared to last year. It was also three percent ahead of the port’s five-year average. However, Los Angeles saw its sixth of the last nine months decline in export volumes. They tumbled 10 percent, with port officials pointing out the difficulties for U.S. exporters and saying something needs to be done to address these challenges.

The Port of Long Beach saw a similarly strong performance in imports, which rose 40 percent. It also had a nearly 33 percent increase in exports.

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Both ports are slightly ahead of last year at the end of the first five months of 2026. The Port of Los Angeles reports that indicators show a strong June, with Seroka reporting they are expecting a volume above 900,000 TEU. Similarly, the Port of Long Beach says it is currently on pace with its busiest year on record.

The National Retail Federation, however, has warned that it believes retailers have advanced the busy season for imports and are stocking up early. In its forecast, NRF expected the year to have peaked and said volume will now decline through the remainder of 2026.