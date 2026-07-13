Seafarers Killed and Injured as Russia and Ukraine Intensify Strikes

Russia and Ukraine are each reporting that several seafarers have been killed as both sides intensify their attacks. Ukraine has been focusing for more than a week on shipping supporting the occupation of Crimea, while Russia began retaliating with strikes on Ukraine’s ports.

A bulker registered in Togo was the latest victim of the Russian retaliation. The vessel was docked in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, unloading fertilizer according to the reports. It was struck in the superstructure, and a fire resulted. Three of the crewmembers were killed, and five others were injured and taken to a hospital. They are reported to be from Egypt and Syria.

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s Seaports Administration said that another vessel had been struck on July 11. It said the ship was registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis and that fire broke out. None of the crew was injured.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the attacks on Chornomorsk. It asserted that the vessels were supporting Ukraine’s armed forces with military cargoes. Chornomorsk was reported to have been struck three days in a row, with Russia claiming it had targeted port infrastructure used for unloading military cargo, fuel storage tanks, and an ammunition warehouse.

The report claimed to have damaged fuel and lubricant tanks and a fuel pumping station in the port area. Russia said it had also damaged two Ro-Ro ferries and a bulk carrier. On July 11, they reported strikes on the Odesa region as well as Izmail.

Russian Ministry of Defense video showing the targeting of commercial shipping in Ukraine

Ukraine is saying that port infrastructure and civilian facilities were damaged and that six port workers, drivers, and sailors were killed over the past three days. It had been said that a port worker was killed on July 10 and three drivers on July 11. It also reported that civilian buses and a residential building in Odesa had been struck.

Ukrainian officials denounced the attacks as part of a larger wave across the country, saying Russia had injured at least 56 people. However, there was no mention of Ukraine’s escalated attacks against shipping in the Sea of Azov.

Russia is believed to be retaliating against Ukraine’s ongoing campaign targeting the energy sector and Crimea. Reports indicate that Russia has been experiencing acute fuel shortages due to the attacks. Crimea has been among the hardest hit, with reports of rolling blackouts.

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Ukrainian officials reported that they were continuing the attacks against vessels in the Sea of Azov. Overnight, they said an additional 15 vessels were struck by drones, bringing the total to over 105 ships in eight days. Ukraine reportedly struck at least four tankers in Taganrog Bay on July 11, resulting in the death of at least one seafarer.

Both sides assert they are targeting military targets, but the IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued a statement saying the IMO “deplores the series of attacks over the past week against civilian merchant ships operating in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.” The IMO is calling for an end to all unwarranted attacks on international shipping in the Persian Gulf and other areas, including the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

