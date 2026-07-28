Saudi Tanker Hit by Houthi Missiles in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked another Saudi tanker in the Red Sea, a prominent maritime security analyst confirms.

Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group reports that the 50,000 dwt product tanker NCC Ghazal was struck by Houthi antiship missiles in the Red Sea. The vessel turned around and returned to port, he reported.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack. In a social media address, he asserted that the group "carried out a military operation against the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal, due to violation of the maritime embargo imposed on the Saudi enemy and ignoring warning calls." Saree said that Houthi forces used ballistic missiles to target the vessel; Houthi claims about attacks and methods have often diverged from Western reports in the past.

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NCC Ghazal is a Saudi-flagged, state-owned tanker built in 2014. She disappeared from AIS tracking on July 23, and was last seen at the Saudi oil port of Yanbu.

The strike is the latest in a string of Houthi attacks on Saudi energy shipping and transport infrastructure, adding to the pressure created by disruption at the Strait of Hormuz. Targets recently hit include the Jizan refinery complex, elements of the Abqaiq refinery and the East-West Pipeline, and the tankers NCC Masa, Encelia and Layla (the latter is unconfirmed).