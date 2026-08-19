Sailor Charged With Murdering Shipmate Aboard Carrier USS John F. Kennedy

After a monthlong investigation, NCIS has accused a sailor assigned to the future carrier USS John F. Kennedy of shooting and killing a shipmate.

Jayjrion Rodriguez, an aviation bosun's mate aboard Kennedy, has been charged under the UCMJ with murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of Boatswain Mate Jesse Braswell on June 6.

Kennedy has been completing sea trials and final outfitting at Newport News ahead of her expected delivery in early 2027. Rodriguez and Braswell were assigned to the ship's in-port security team on June 6, and were aboard the ship at the time that Braswell was shot in the head with a service pistol, according to NCIS. Rodriguez was detained shortly thereafter and held in pretrial confinement until June 11, when he was released pending further developments.

The state coroner examined the case and ruled that Braswell had died by homicide. Towards the end of July, the Navy chose to charge him with murder and involuntary manslaughter.

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In addition, Rodriguez - who had been aboard since October 2025 - had allegedly threatened other crewmembers with a loaded gun on three previous occasions in the months prior to the fatal shooting, and had remained on duty until June. His court-martial includes charges of assault and reckless endangerment in connection with those prior incidents, in addition to the more serious charges related to Braswell's death.



