Salvaged Fire-Damaged Car Carrier Fremantle Highway Sold to China

A year after the devastating fire aboard the Japanese-owned car carrier Fremantle Highway, the salvaged portions of the vessel are set to start a new life. A court battle over the status of the salvaged vessel has been settled with the Dutch authorities agreeing to issue an export license for the hulk now known as Floor.

A fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway (18,549 dwt) on July 25, 2023, shortly after the vessel left Germany loaded with approximately 3,800 vehicles including up to 55 electric vehicles. One crewmember died in a poorly organized evacuation of the vessel, but the others made it to safety in the Netherlands. The fire burned for a week before the vessel was brought to Eemshaven and later to Rotterdam for the salvage operation.

After spending nearly 10 months at Damen Verolme, the Rotterdam repair facility with one of the largest drydocks in Europe, the vessel was again made seaworthy. Pictures online show that the fire-damaged decks have been removed but the hull and machinery survived the inferno.

The vessel was acquired by the Dutch salvage company Koole Contractors and its Dutch subsidiary KMS. The company declared its intent to tow the salvaged portions of the vessel to China where it will be rebuilt, but Dutch authorities moved to block the export of the vessel. They argued the vessel is subject to the rules of the European Waste Shipment Regulation (EVOA) and as such has to be treated as waste.

KMS took its complaint to court but in April the civil court in The Hague ruled in favor of the authorities that the ship is to be treated as waste. KMS argued that it was bound for reuse. The Dutch authorities had said the vessel would require a waste export license subjecting it to more stringent regulations but now have agreed to issue the export license.

The Floor has been moved to a North Sea anchorage and is waiting for a salvage tug which will tow it to Xiamen, China. Dutch media reports indicate the vessel has been acquired by Qingshan Shipyard Group which will complete the repairs in China.

A year after the devastating fire, the authorities are yet to release a final report. Initial speculation was that the electric vehicles caused the fire but later reports have downplayed that speculation Reports have said it appeared the fire began in other cargo areas.