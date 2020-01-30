Salvage Completed for Sunken Fishing Vessel at Galveston Bay Entrance

The hull of the Pappy's Pride and a life raft in the Galveston Bay Entrance Channel (USCG) By The Maritime Executive 01-30-2020 06:38:00

The U.S. Coast Guard says that it has completed its response operations for the salvage of the fishing vessel Pappy's Pride, which collided with the tanker Bow Fortune in the Galveston Bay Entrance Channel on January 14.

The Pappy's Pride has now been removed from the edge of the channel and no longer poses a hazard to navigation. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has taken over as the lead agency for the response and salvage operations.

"Safety has been our number one priority with this operation, and thanks to our state and local partners involved we were able to safely remove the vessel as a hazard to navigation while minimizing impact to the environment and vessel traffic," said Cmdr. Eric Carrero, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City.

On January 14, the chemical tanker Bow Fortune collided with the 80-foot fishing vessel Pappy's Pride on the outskirts of Galveston, Texas. The collision caused the fishing vessel to capsize. Two of her crewmembers were pulled from the water by a good samaritan vessel and a USCG response boat; one of the two rescuees died at the hospital and one survived, according to the Galveston Beach Patrol.

The two remaining crewmembers from the Pappy's Pride went missing after the collision. On January 16, after a search covering nearly 50 square miles, the Coast Guard suspended SAR efforts.

“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search," said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our hearts are with the families, friends and loved ones of every individual involved in this tragic event. Responders from multiple federal, state and local agencies, as well as multiple good Samaritans, have worked tirelessly over the past three days to conduct aerial flights, shore patrols and maritime searches."

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.