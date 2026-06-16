Russian Frigate Fires Warning Shots at Yacht Coming Too Close off UK Coast

Russian and UK naval officials are confirming an incident earlier today, June 16, in the English Channel near the Isle of Wight, in which a Russian frigate fired warning shots at a yacht that it believed was on a “dangerous course.” UK officials are saying they believe it was an isolated incident and no one was injured, but they are investigating the circumstances.

A couple in their 60s was reported aboard the yacht and was traveling approximately 20 nautical miles off the Isle of Wight. The boat was outside UK territorial waters when it approached the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich (4,000 tons displacement).

In the Russian version of the incident, the crew aboard the frigate saw the yacht approaching and attempted to make radio contact. They then launched signal flares and emitted sound signals. As the boat “continued its dangerous approach,” the frigate’s commander ordered the crew to fire warning shots from small arms in the course of the vessel.

The Russians are saying the yacht came within 150 meters, while the UK account says over 450 meters (500 yards) distance between the two vessels. The Russians are saying the boat was proceeding under engine power and then quickly changed course away from the warship.

BBC is reporting there were fog conditions in the English Channel. It quotes the couple as saying they did not hear the Russian frigate sound its horn.

The frigate Admiral Grigorovich is well-known to the Royal Navy, which has reported it has been tracking the warship’s movements through the English Channel for months. In April, it said the Russian ship escorted at least six tankers and supply ships as they transited the Channel, as well as a submarine.

HMS Mersey was trailing the warship today when the incident took place. The Portsmouth-based vessel is regularly assigned to monitor the movement of Russian ships in the Channel. It is unclear how close Mersey was during the incident, but reports are that it later sent a team in a launch to the yacht to check on the condition of the people aboard. It gathered information from the people on the yacht about their version of the events.

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BBC reports the Admiral Grigorovich has been assigned for months to escort vessels in the Channel, and the Royal Navy regularly tracks its movements. The vessel is reported to be receiving resupply from Russian support ships so that it can continue to operate in the area.

The Russian vessel’s activities predated Sunday’s incident in which the Royal Navy boarded and detained a shadow fleet tanker. The Ministry of Defence said it does not believe the incidents were related, but that it demonstrates the increased tensions in the region.

