Russia Strikes Mykolaiv as Ukraine Continues Unrelenting Shipping Attacks

Russian drones struck the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv for the second time in recent days on Friday morning, July 17, as the two sides continue to intensify the attacks on commercial shipping. Ukraine is 12 days into its campaign against shipping transporting oil, fuel, and cargo to occupied Crimea.

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation after three commercial vessels docked in the port were struck this morning. It said the port area was attacked by Shahed-238 type drones. Two Ukrainians who were aboard one of the vessels were killed in the attack.

Two days ago, on July 15, it also reported another strike hitting the port area at 0623 in the morning. It said two Shahed-style drones struck the port area, damaging two commercial cargo ships docked in Mykolaiv. One of the vessels was reported to be flagged in Liberia, and the other in the Cayman Islands.

A 60-year-old seafarer suffered multiple burns in the attack and was transported in serious condition to a hospital. Prosecutors reported he later succumbed to his injuries.

Five hours later, Russian drones also struck a warehouse storing grain. Agricultural machinery was also damaged. A 65-year-old truck driver was seriously injured in the attack and taken to a hospital.

The Russian Defense Ministry said today’s attack was part of an intensifying campaign. It claims to have struck 24 vessels over the past week that it asserted were being used by the Ukrainian military. Last month, it struck two vessels, one registered in Panama and the other in St. Kitts and Nevis, on June 19, and another Turkish-owned vessel registered in Panama on June 22.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also confirmed that one of its seafarers, a captain of the cargo ship Atlas Bey, was killed in a Russian drone attack on July 14. The vessel was reported to have been off Odesa when it was struck, and a fire resulted. Ten crewmembers were able to abandon the ship, but the captain had been reported missing. His body has now been found and is being brought home to Azerbaijan.

For its part, Ukraine launched its attack on shipping on the Sea of Azov on July 6. Military commanders are now saying a total of 159 vessels have been struck, including 117 in the Sea of Azov and 42 in the Black Sea over the past 12 days.

“The goal is the irreversible paralysis of oil, fuel, and cargo logistics used to bypass sanctions,” said the Ukrainian commanders. “We want every self-propelled vessel to become a drifting barge – blind and deaf. The objective is not to pollute the sea with oil spills, so we are not sinking them.”

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The attacks are continuing, with a report that 12 additional ships were hit overnight. They listed it off as nine dry cargo ships, one tanker, and one tugboat. The focus has primarily been on the tankers transporting fuel to Crimea.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov again denounced the Ukrainian attacks. He said it is not even piracy, as nothing is being taken. He called it “terrorism,” saying Ukraine simply wants to inflict damage and spread fear.

