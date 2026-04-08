Russia Retaliates Attacking Izmail Port in Ukraine



Ukraine’s seaport authority and local government officials announced a new attack on the Danube port of Izmail. Unconfirmed reports said the port was attacked in retaliation for the earlier attack by Ukraine on a cargo ship in the Sea of Azov that killed three crewmembers, while other reports said Izmail was being used to offload military equipment.

The officials said Russia continues to deliberately attack the ports, logistics facilities, and infrastructure. The latest attack came with drones that were reported to have struck warehouses, resulting in a fire that was extinguished by the emergency services.

The reports also said that a vessel docked in the port was damaged and possibly had a fire. It was reported, however, to have remained afloat.

Ukraine’s largest port on the Danube, Izmail, played a critical role early in the war when the Odesa region was blockaded. Since Ukraine reported the Odesa ports with the grain channel, Izmail has reportedly been used mostly to receive military cargoes, including explosives and fuel, that are brought in on the Danube. One report said the vessel that was targeted overnight was offloading military supplies from NATO.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also reported that it conducted an aerial bombardment of a drone storage site. It claimed to have destroyed the facility without providing a specific location.

It was the latest in a series of renewed attacks on Ukrainian port facilities. The regional administrator for Odesa, Oleg Kiper, also reported an attack south of the Odesa region overnight. He also said that port infrastructure and a warehouse were partially destroyed.

“The enemy continues to deliberately strike at logistics and port infrastructure. Tonight, Russia attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. In Izmail, as a result of the hits, port infrastructure facilities of one of the enterprises were damaged,” said the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

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It was the second recent strike on the Izmail district. Additional reports said Russia had also attacked the port of Vylkove, which is further inland on the Danube.

Ukrainian defense forces reported that Russia launched a total of 176 drones overnight. They claimed to have shot down or suppressed 146 of the drones.

