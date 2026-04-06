Russia Accuses Ukraine of Sinking Ship Carrying Grain Killing Three Crew

The Russian-installed governor of the Kherson region is accusing Ukraine of using a drone to set a grain ship on fire, leaving three crewmembers dead. Ukraine has not acknowledged the attack but has accused Russia of using the Soviet-era river-sea ships to steal grain from Crimea.

The vessel Volgo-Balt 138, built in 1971, was reported to be sailing between the port of Azov in the Rostov region and the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region. The class of ships designed by the Soviets was used for river – sea transport. They are 3,165 dwt with a length of 114 meters (374 feet).

The Russians claim the vessel was struck on April 3 while it was 300 miles north of Kerch. It was near Arabat Spit, in the Sea of Azov, and the strike set the ship ablaze.

One crew member, a 35-year-old mate on the ship and assistant to the captain, died in the attack. The crew took his body during the evacuation of the vessel but reported two other crewmembers were missing.

Footage shows the Russian cargo vessel Volgo-Balt 138 burning and sinking in the Sea of Azov while carrying stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.



Three crew members died, while nine others survived, making it to shore on their own. https://t.co/ZeoFcLRc1B pic.twitter.com/JKSFuMChIV — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) April 6, 2026

(Video purported to show the vessel ablaze after the attack by Ukrainian forces)

The nine surviving crew used a lifeboat to reach shore, but it took until April 5 for the authorities to reach the crew. The report said that they were aided by residents of the region while awaiting their rescue. The captain of the vessel was reported to be undergoing medical treatment at a hospital after the rescue.

Initial reports said the vessel had sunk, but TASS is reporting that the authorities were able to tow the burnt-out hulk. They said that the bodies of the two crewmembers were recovered from the ship before it began to sink.

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Ukraine has cited at least four of the Vogo-Balt vessels for being involved in the transport of grain from occupied Crimea.

Vladimir Saldo, the governor, wrote online that it was not the first time Ukraine had attacked civilian vessels. He asserted the ship was in international waters and that there had to be accountability for the alleged attack.

