Royal Navy Tracks Two Russian Task Forces Through UK Waters

The Royal Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and RAF have maintained constant watch on two Russian naval task groups passing the UK over the past seven days.

Warships, helicopters, a support ship and long-range maritime patrol aircraft monitored the progress of two separate groups – one led by the newest frigate in the Russian Navy – as they sailed in opposite directions through the English Channel, one bound for the Atlantic, the second towards the Baltic.

Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke and tanker RFA Tideforce were activated to meet up with a trio of Russian vessels, centred on the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate Admiral Golovko, which was only commissioned on Christmas Day last year, as they passed through the North Sea.

The Golovko was accompanied by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma. All three had been tracked by the Norwegian Navy before British forces took over. The Duke-class frigate and Tide-class tanker both followed the trio through the Dover Strait and Channel before handing over monitoring duties to the French Navy.

The Yantar continues to remain in the UK’s area of interest, with Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Cattistock watching the survey vessel’s every move.

As the Golovko and Vyazma continued their journey past France, Iron Duke took over shadowing duties of the second Russian group: frigate Neustrashimy and her support ship, tanker Akademik Pashin, which were making for their home port in the Baltic.

Iron Duke remained in contact with the pair back through the Channel and into the North Sea before handing over to NATO partner, Dutch warship, HNMLS De Ruyter to finish escorting them back into the Baltic.

Throughout the week-long operation, Iron Duke made use of both her own Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, plus a Merlin of 814 Naval Air Squadron based at Culdrose, an RAF P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and aerial assets of other allies as part of a carefully choreographed effort by the UK and its allies to ensure the transiting Russian units were closely monitored throughout.

“Having been heavily involved in this type of operation for the last six months, we’re glad to be back at it – protecting the integrity of our territorial waters and critical national infrastructure,” said Commander David Armstrong, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer. “When we are detached to head to our next task, my team will have notched up their eleventh escort, and I remain in awe of their selfless dedication. It’s never more moving than during this period of national reflection surrounding Remembrance Sunday – it was a poignant moment conducting our own service whilst on task, no better way to honour our fallen than to do our duty.”