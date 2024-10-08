Record Cocaine Seizure Found on Inbound Polish Bulker Anchored Off Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police are reporting the largest cocaine seizure in the history of the Maranhao state in northern Brazil made from a bulker anchored offshore. Reports are the crew of the vessel discovered the suspicious packages and reported it to the local police who are now investigating how the cocaine got aboard the vessel.

The Jawor (79,649 dwt) is a bulker built in 2010 and operated by Polsteam (Polish Steamship Company). It is registered in the Bahamas. The vessel arrived in a ballast condition off the Port of Itaqui on October 2 and was scheduled to dock five days later on October 7. It was to pick up a cargo of soybeans to be transported to Cartagena, Spain.

According to the media reports and a spokesperson from Polsteam, the crew of the vessel discovered the packages in the forward storage area while the ship was at anchor. The spokesperson told the Polish media that the suspicion was that unknown perpetrators boarded the vessel overnight from small boats while the bulker was at anchor. They contend the crew was asleep when the packages were placed aboard.

Bundles of cocaine were found aboard the ship while it was waiting for its berth (Federal Police)

The master informed the port agent of the discovery and the Federal Police stormed the ship overnight from Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5. Reports are teams helicoptered to the vessel and launched a search. The bundles of cocaine weighed a total of 500 kg were transferred to a police launch and taken for investigation.

The police reported that the entire crew would be questioned as part of their investigation. They are suspicious that the drugs were loaded with the help of crewmembers. The crew consists of 20 individuals from Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Reports highlight that drug cartels are increasingly attempting to hide illegal drugs aboard the vessels bound for Europe with couriers paid to retrieve the material when the ship reaches Europe.

A year ago, the Panama-flagged bulker Phoenician M arrived in the Turkish port of Eregli transporting coal from South America. The master of the vessel reportedly complained of lax security and requested more cameras and later told the Turkish authorities that there had been weak security while the vessel was loading in Colombia. Turkish authorities searching the vessel found 137 kg of cocaine mixed in among the coal.

The master, first officer, and eight crewmembers were put on trial in Turkey on smuggling charges. The crewmembers were acquitted but the captain and officer received 30-year jail sentences , now being appealed, with the Turkish authorities focusing on the command responsibilities.

Cocaine has been found hidden aboard vessels, attached to the exterior, or smuggled in containers. The European Union launched a concerted program this year to disrupt smuggling operations and reduce the flow of illegal drugs through its major seaports.