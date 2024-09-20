Turkey Sentences Captain and First Officer to Jail for Cocaine in Cargo

Strong condemnation is emerging after a Turkish court this week sentenced a captain and his first officer each to 30 years in jail after cocaine was found hidden in the cargo of their vessel. Turkish authorities focused on the command responsibility of the senior officers in a case where eight seafarers were acquitted on the same drug charges.

The case began in October 2023 when a Panama-flagged bulker named Phoenician M arrived in the Turkish port of Eregli transporting coal. The vessel was arriving from Columbia. During a search of the vessel, the Turkish authorities located 137 kilos of cocaine mixed in among the coal in the vessel’s second cargo hold.

Captain Marko Bekavac of Croatia and First Officer Ali Albokhari were arrested along with eight crewmembers. They have been held in an Ankara, Turkey jail with the trial beginning in June. The captain has a 30-year record at sea with no reported offenses.

The vessel, a 34,000 dwt bulker built in 2010 is now managed by Synergy Marine of Singapore. Databases show the vessel has had a spotty record including in May 2023 when it was known as Clipper Palma it was detained by UK authorities for 11 days. During a Port State inspection, the UK authorities cited the vessel for 11 deficiencies in a broad range of categories. The ship was renamed the following month.

During the trial, it came out that the master had reported that the ship did not have strong security during its loading in Colombia. According to the testimony, he told the Turkish authorities as much when the vessel arrived in port.

The testimony at trial asserted the captain told the ship’s managers that he felt security should be increased. They said he requested additional camera and security for the port call but his request was not followed up on by the managers.

Media reports said the authorities in Colombia searched the vessel before its departure. They reportedly found a small amount of cocaine hidden in the aft peak tank.

The ship had a crew of 20 from the Philippines, Finland, Poland, and Russia aboard when it was detained in Turkey. After arresting the 10 individuals, the Turkish authorities released the vessel.

The coverage of the case says prosecutors were unable to provide any evidence linking the crew to the cocaine. The eight crewmembers were acquitted. However, the prosecutor emphasized to the court that the master and first officer were responsible for managing the vessel.

The court found each guilty and passed the 30-year sentences. There have been protests from the Croatian government including the Prime Minister who spoke in support of the crew at the time of the trial. The Ambassador was present at the trial.

The lawyers are saying the sentence was “very drastic.” Everyone including the International Transport Workers’ Federation is expressing outrage and shock over the sentence.

Under Turkish law, the court has 30 days to present its written verdict which will explain its decision to find the officers guilty. Only then, can lawyers file an appeal.

