QatarEnergy’s U.S. LNG Plant Achieves First Production at Critical Time



Just as the world is looking for alternative sources of LNG, Golden Pass LNG in Texas reported it has achieved first production. The project, which has been in planning and development for 15 years, is set to start export shipments in the second quarter, coming online to help fill some of the shortfall from Qatar and the Middle East.

The United States is already setting records for LNG shipments and has been rivaling Qatar for the title of the largest producer/exporter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported the U.S. was the largest export country in 2025 with over 100 million tons of LNG, further establishing its position after strong exports in 2024. LSGE reports that the U.S. set another new all-time high in March, exporting 11.7 million metric tons, versus the previous record of 11.5 million tons just four months ago.

Global supply fell by as much as 20 percent in March as hostilities with Iran grew. QatarEnergy reported that it had suspended its operations at Ras Laffan after it was struck by the Iranians, and it warned that its operations could be reduced by as much as 12 million metric tons per year for up to five years while it completes repairs. Qatar had expected to pull ahead in the global race as it commissioned its new North Field.

Golden Pass had been in the application and permitting phase from 2012 to 2017. It is a joint venture with Qatar owning 70 percent and ExxonMobil holding the other 30 percent. The two companies made their final investment decision in February 2019, reporting they would invest approximately $10 billion for the development of Golden Pass LNG.

Cool down cargo arrived in December 2025 (Golden Pass)

“Golden Pass LNG is part of a wider QatarEnergy strategy for international investments that we have been planning over the past decade,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy. “It also represents a significant part of the plans announced by QatarEnergy in 2018 to invest 20 billion dollars in the U.S. energy sector.”

The project had received its cool down cargo in early December aboard one of QatarEnergy’s new LNG carriers. The company is taking delivery on a massive new fleet with its shipping partners after what was billed as the largest shipping building project. The ships are being built in both South Korea and China.

“First LNG is of particular importance for one of the largest single investment decisions in U.S. LNG history,” commented the minister. “The operational phase and market entry of Golden Pass LNG will come at an important time when global energy security ranks very high on energy agendas worldwide.”

The project is located 10 miles south of Port Arthur, Texas, and close to the Louisiana border. The project highlights that it has a unique advantage in its location with a large, deep-water port. EIA notes it has been just 10 years since the U.S. launched Sabine Pass as an LNG export hub.

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The first of three trains at the new site is now in production at the Sabine Pass Terminal. The company said it is now focusing on the delivery of its first cargo, achieving sustained liquefaction operations, and moving to meet its commercial and strategic objectives.

When the project is completed, the three trains will have a total capacity of 18.1 million tons per year. It also includes five 155,000 m³ LNG storage tanks and two marine berths. It will be able to accommodate the largest LNG carriers in the world and become one of North America’s largest LNG export terminals.

