Posidonia Rescheduled

By The Maritime Executive 03-17-2020 04:35:04

The maritime trade event Posidonia 2020 has been postponed from June 1-5 to October 26-30, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All related Posidonia sports events and conferences have similarly been postponed.

The action is being taken to safeguard the health and well-being of exhibitors and visitors while at the same time complying with WHO and Greek Government guidelines.

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer.

“We have taken this step in consultation with Posidonia’s Supporting Organisations who have confirmed their agreement and support for the October dates.

“We believe that taking action at this time was necessary for the benefit of our exhibitors, our visitors and the exhibition itself.”

The event will be held at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.