PortMiami Lures Away Maryland Port Administration’s Jonathan Daniels

In a shake-up at two of the operations of major U.S. East Coast ports, PortMaimi named the current Executive Director for the Maryland Port Administration and Port of Baltimore, Jonathan Daniels, as its new Director and Chief Executive Officer. Daniels, who has more than three decades of experience, steps into PortMiami following having led the recovery at the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“After a lot of reflection as well as careful thought and consideration, I made a very difficult decision to step down as Maryland Port Administration executive director and take the next step in my career,” said Daniels. He cited his strong interest in the cruise industry and PortMiami’s strength as the cargo gateway of the Americas, saying it made it a difficult opportunity to refuse. However, he also said that the Maryland Port Administration is one of the best port organizations I’ve been a part of during his career.

Since joining the Port of Baltimore in February 2024, Daniels has guided the state-owned, public marine terminals through major milestones, including the ongoing recovery after the incident with the Dali. In 2025, the Port of Baltimore recorded its second-best year to date, handling approximately 50 million tons of cargo and setting a new annual record for containers. Baltimore also finished first among all U.S. ports in handling roll-on/roll-off farm and construction machinery and imported forest products, while transporting the second-highest number of autos in the nation.

Before the Port of Baltimore, Daniels served as chief executive officer and port director at Port Everglades, Florida. He has also led the Mississippi State Port Authority, the Port of Oswego (New York), the Port of Greater Baton Rouge (Louisiana), and the Eastport Port Authority in Maine.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cited his strong experience with cruise, cargo, and energy operations. She said he has overseen multibillion-dollar capital investments and successfully managed complex operations and business challenges. She said he would join PortMiami officially on August 10.

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The change comes as PortMiami has been struggling with the issue of acquiring its current fuel terminal, which is located on neighboring Fisher Island. Miami-Dade is pursuing an eminent domain action to acquire the fuel facility property after failing to acquire it. Mayor Levine Cava rejected the proposed deal, saying it was too expensive for Miami-Dade and ousted the port’s director, and days later, the interim director also announced his retirement. Deputy Mayor Roy Coley will serve as Interim Port Director beginning July 1 for PortMiami until Daniels arrives.

Effective mid-August, Deputy Secretary Samantha J. Biddle will serve as Interim Executive Director for the Maryland Port Administration and lead the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore. The port administration reports it is launching a nationwide search to permanently fill the position.

